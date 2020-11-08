Esports Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GMBL) Shares Down 2.2%

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMBL) dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.44. Approximately 49,480 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 383,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.54.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.13.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Esports Entertainment Group stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMBL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.14% of Esports Entertainment Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GMBL)

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

