Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) shares rose 6.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.48. Approximately 20,129 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 17,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Evolution Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average is $4.02.

About Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF)

Evolution Mining Limited engages in identifying, developing, and operating gold related projects in Australia and New Zealand. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated five wholly-owned gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Mt Carlton and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario, as well as had an economic interest in the Ernest Henry copper-gold operation in Queensland.

