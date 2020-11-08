Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) vs. MVP (NASDAQ:MVPT) Head to Head Analysis

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) and MVP (OTCMKTS:MVPT) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.3% of Expedia Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Expedia Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Expedia Group and MVP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expedia Group $12.07 billion 1.21 $565.00 million $4.91 21.03 MVP N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Expedia Group has higher revenue and earnings than MVP.

Profitability

This table compares Expedia Group and MVP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expedia Group -30.64% -19.99% -3.91% MVP N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Expedia Group has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MVP has a beta of -1.56, indicating that its share price is 256% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Expedia Group and MVP, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expedia Group 1 18 10 0 2.31 MVP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Expedia Group presently has a consensus price target of $107.88, indicating a potential upside of 4.47%. Given Expedia Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Expedia Group is more favorable than MVP.

Summary

Expedia Group beats MVP on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services. The company's brand portfolio also comprise Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel Websites; ebookers, a full-service travel brand; Hotwire, an online travel Website; Expedia Group Media Solutions that provides media partnerships and digital marketing solutions; trivago, an online hotel metasearch platform; and Expedia Local Expert, a provider of online and in-market concierge services, activities, experiences, and ground transportation. In addition, its brand portfolio consists of CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; Expedia CruiseShipCenters, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises and vacations; and SilverRail, a provider of a rail retail and distribution platform connecting rail carriers and suppliers to online and offline travel distributors. Further, the company provides online travel services through its Wotif.com, lastminute.com.au, travel.com.au, Wotif.co.nz, and lastminute.co.nz brands; loyalty programs; and advertising and media services. It serves leisure and corporate travelers. The company was formerly known as Expedia, Inc. and changed its name to Expedia Group, Inc. in March 2018. Expedia Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About MVP

MVP Holdings Inc. engages in the real estate, consumer goods, consumer services, and web-based service businesses. It is also involved in the health and benefits, financial services, manufacturing, hospitality, technology, and logistics businesses. The company is based in Fresno, California.

