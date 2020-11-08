Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s 4th Largest Position

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,021.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,956 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,662 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.3% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 18,075 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 3,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in Facebook by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 126,240 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,063,000 after buying an additional 21,945 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 212 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $55,202.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,709.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,719 shares of company stock valued at $9,621,254 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cfra downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.84.

NASDAQ FB opened at $293.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $818.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $265.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

