FG New America Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:FGNAU) Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow

FG New America Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:FGNAU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, November 9th. FG New America Acquisition had issued 22,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 30th. The total size of the offering was $225,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS FGNAU opened at $10.00 on Friday.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile

There is no company description available for FG New America Acquisition Corp.

