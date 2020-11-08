Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. (OTCMKTS:FSAM) dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 36,518 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 374% from the average daily volume of 7,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28.

Fifth Street Asset Management Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FSAM)

Fifth Street Asset Management Inc is an asset management holding company. The firm provides asset management services through its subsidiaries. Fifth Street Asset Management Inc was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

