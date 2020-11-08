First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Trading 2% Higher

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA)’s share price traded up 2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.86 and last traded at $27.86. 465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 14,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.32.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.69.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares during the period.

