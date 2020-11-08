Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.73. Focus Financial Partners posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $2.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $313.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FOCS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

FOCS opened at $37.49 on Thursday. Focus Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $41.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.38. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 156.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, CEO Ruediger Adolf sold 561,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $17,424,794.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 561,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,424,794.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Leonard R. Chang sold 186,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $5,799,612.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,612.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,293,876 shares of company stock valued at $40,174,850 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 330.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 138,044 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,058,000 after acquiring an additional 15,785 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at about $1,578,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 25.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

