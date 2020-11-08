Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.17). Fortress Biotech reported earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($0.73). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 124.63% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Fortress Biotech from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Fortress Biotech from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.04.

Shares of FBIO opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Fortress Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $4.78.

In other news, Director Malcolm Hoenlein purchased 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,006. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 52,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $945,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Fortress Biotech by 165.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 17,146 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the first quarter valued at $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 248.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.76% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

