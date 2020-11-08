Forum Energy Technologies Stock Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, November 10th (NYSE:FET)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, November 10th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, October 30th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE FET opened at $0.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Forum Energy Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $2.01.

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.12). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 80.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Forum Energy Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.90.

In related news, EVP Neal Lux purchased 91,348 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $45,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,242,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,222.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 130,748 shares of company stock worth $65,174 in the last three months. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,741,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,542 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 31,603 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 456,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products and provide related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.