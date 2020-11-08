FY2020 Earnings Forecast for International Petroleum Corp. Issued By Beacon Securities (TSE:IPC)

International Petroleum Corp. (TSE:IPC) – Beacon Securities issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for International Petroleum in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 4th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the year. Beacon Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for International Petroleum’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy raised International Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

