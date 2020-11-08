FY2020 EPS Estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:AUP) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.09) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.10). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Separately, Bloom Burton cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

TSE:AUP opened at C$17.95 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of C$6.49 and a 1 year high of C$28.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$19.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 15.45 and a current ratio of 16.22.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.09 million.

In other news, insider Chin Kyu Huh sold 48,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.91, for a total value of C$964,988.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,499,881 shares in the company, valued at C$129,438,084.24. Also, Senior Officer Robert Huizinga sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.01, for a total value of C$266,176.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,969,553.26.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in Canada, the United States, China, and Switzerland. The company is developing voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

