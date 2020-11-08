FY2020 EPS Estimates for Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) Boosted by Raymond James (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) in a report released on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will earn $12.02 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.13. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $13.24 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$100.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$95.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$94.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$84.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE:EQB opened at C$92.02 on Friday. Equitable Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$44.57 and a 52 week high of C$119.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$80.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$73.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.40%.

In related news, Senior Officer Isabelle Farella sold 486 shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.30, for a total value of C$40,483.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 993 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$82,716.90. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 2,500 shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.30, for a total value of C$213,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,390,845.60. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,723 shares of company stock valued at $870,864.

About Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO)

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), and institutional deposit notes.

