FY2020 EPS Estimates for goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) Raised by Desjardins

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) – Stock analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 4th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.20 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.79. Desjardins also issued estimates for goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.70 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GSY. Cormark lifted their price objective on goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$76.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$71.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$77.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) stock opened at C$78.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.26, a current ratio of 19.91 and a quick ratio of 19.85. goeasy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$21.08 and a 1 year high of C$85.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$68.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$58.27.

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.64. The company had revenue of C$150.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$143.23 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.02%.

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

