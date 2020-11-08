FY2020 EPS Estimates for Insulet Co. Increased by William Blair (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Insulet in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 4th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. William Blair also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PODD. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.00.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $257.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.39 and a 200-day moving average of $209.84. Insulet has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $259.39. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 917.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Insulet had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the third quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Insulet by 45.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the second quarter worth $68,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Insulet by 168.6% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the second quarter worth $91,000.

In other news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 3,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.11, for a total transaction of $751,675.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total transaction of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,415 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,026. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

