FY2020 EPS Estimates for Option Care Health, Inc. Boosted by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) – Research analysts at Barrington Research increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Option Care Health in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 4th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.19). Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Option Care Health’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OPCH. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Option Care Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.09. Option Care Health has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $18.21.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $781.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.53 million. Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. Option Care Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 331.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 26.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 10,860 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the first quarter worth $6,320,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 4.5% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 150,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 328,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 54,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 194,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 46,246 shares during the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $33,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 80.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions. The company is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.

