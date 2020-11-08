FY2020 EPS Estimates for Prudential Financial, Inc. Lifted by Piper Sandler (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Prudential Financial in a report released on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $9.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.55. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.95 EPS.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 EPS.

PRU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $63.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $97.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.66.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $370,926.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,932,099.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 954.5% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 104.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 59.5% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

