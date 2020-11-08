Gabalex Capital Management LLC Buys 20,000 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Gabalex Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 4.4% of Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $15,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 262.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook stock opened at $293.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $818.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $265.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.29. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Facebook from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners raised their price target on Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.84.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total value of $112,114.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,957.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $471,799.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,719 shares of company stock valued at $9,621,254 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

