Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Genpact in a report released on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.78. Wedbush also issued estimates for Genpact’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $935.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genpact currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.89.

Genpact stock opened at $39.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.28. Genpact has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $45.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.76 and a 200-day moving average of $37.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Genpact by 6.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Genpact by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,522,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,002,000 after purchasing an additional 232,115 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Genpact by 16.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the third quarter valued at about $816,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the third quarter valued at about $1,089,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

