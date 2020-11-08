GFT Technologies SE (GFT.F) (ETR:GFT) Shares Up 4.5%

GFT Technologies SE (GFT.F) (ETR:GFT) shares shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €10.32 ($12.14) and last traded at €10.30 ($12.12). 149,792 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 133,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at €9.86 ($11.60).

Separately, Pareto Securities set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on shares of GFT Technologies SE (GFT.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €11.06 and its 200-day moving average price is €10.62. The company has a market cap of $263.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.40.

GFT Technologies SE (GFT.F) Company Profile (ETR:GFT)

GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments, Americas, UK & APAC; and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and realization of IT strategies, development of bespoke IT solutions, implementation of sector-specific software, and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.

