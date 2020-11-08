Glatfelter (GLT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GLT stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average is $15.07. The stock has a market cap of $622.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.50. Glatfelter has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $18.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 2nd. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glatfelter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Glatfelter Company Profile

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

