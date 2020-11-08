Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Net Lease, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which focused on sale-leaseback properties primarily in the United States and Europe. Global Net Lease, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

GNL stock opened at $14.27 on Wednesday. Global Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 12.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Net Lease will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.21%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 86.49%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 2,622.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Orinda Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

