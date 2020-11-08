Gmt Capital Corp Sells 196,000 Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 196,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total value of $37,240.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gmt Capital Corp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 29th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 18,400 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total value of $3,496.00.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 103,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total value of $20,600.00.

On Thursday, October 22nd, Gmt Capital Corp sold 500,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total value of $105,000.00.

On Friday, October 16th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 500,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total value of $105,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 1,115,970 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total value of $245,513.40.

On Monday, October 12th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 2,633,897 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total value of $605,796.31.

On Thursday, October 8th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 1,366,884 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total value of $300,714.48.

On Monday, October 5th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 132,500 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total value of $29,150.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, Gmt Capital Corp sold 334,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total value of $73,480.00.

On Wednesday, September 30th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 504,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total value of $115,920.00.

NYSEAMERICAN GTE opened at $0.20 on Friday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $1.38.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTE. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 14.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 374,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 197.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 674,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 447,825 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 8.1% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,053,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 79,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 102.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,638,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 830,274 shares in the last quarter.

GTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $0.60 price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.26.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

