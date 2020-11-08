Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GOLDEN STAR RES is an un-hedged gold producer they own the Wassa gold project in Ghana and control a number of gold exploration properties in West Africa. The Company is well funded and has strong, operational focused management experienced in West Africa. The Company has become a producing gold company by consolidating a long-lived production base at Bogoso/Prestea in Ghana. Going forward, the Company will continue to focus on growing its gold business. “

GSS has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.25) on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Golden Star Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.58.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSS opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. Golden Star Resources has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $5.20.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $74.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.70 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Golden Star Resources by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 141,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 11,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Golden Star Resources by 76.5% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 99,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 43,008 shares in the last quarter.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

