GrowMax Resources (OTCMKTS:APEOF) vs. Concho Resources (OTCMKTS:CXO) Head to Head Comparison

GrowMax Resources (OTCMKTS:APEOF) and Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.6% of Concho Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Concho Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

GrowMax Resources has a beta of 3.25, suggesting that its stock price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Concho Resources has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for GrowMax Resources and Concho Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GrowMax Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Concho Resources 0 7 17 0 2.71

Concho Resources has a consensus target price of $71.29, suggesting a potential upside of 68.18%. Given Concho Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Concho Resources is more favorable than GrowMax Resources.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GrowMax Resources and Concho Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GrowMax Resources N/A N/A -$4.91 million N/A N/A Concho Resources $4.59 billion 1.81 -$705.00 million $3.05 13.90

GrowMax Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Concho Resources.

Profitability

This table compares GrowMax Resources and Concho Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GrowMax Resources N/A -0.69% -0.58% Concho Resources -294.71% 8.15% 5.36%

Summary

Concho Resources beats GrowMax Resources on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

GrowMax Resources Company Profile

GrowMax Resources Corp. does not have significant business. Previously, it focused on the exploration, evaluation, and development of phosphate and potassium-rich brine resources, and other mineral resources in Peru. The company was formerly known as Americas Petrogas Inc. and changed its name to GrowMax Resources Corp. in August 2016. GrowMax Resources Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

