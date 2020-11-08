Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Halfords Group Plc engages in the retail of automotive, cycling products as well as auto repair. It operating segments includes Halfords Retail and Halfords Autocentres. Halfords Retail segment comprises the retailing of automotive, leisure and cycling products. Halfords Autocentres segment involves in car servicing and repair operation. Halfords Group Plc is headquartered in Redditch, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Halfords Group in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLFDY opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Halfords Group has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $6.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.40.

Halfords Group Company Profile

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

