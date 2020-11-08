Head to Head Analysis: Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW) and Its Peers

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE: SBSW) is one of 102 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Sibanye Stillwater to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sibanye Stillwater 0 0 0 0 N/A Sibanye Stillwater Competitors 736 2837 2643 96 2.33

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 14.91%. Given Sibanye Stillwater’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sibanye Stillwater has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.3% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sibanye Stillwater and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sibanye Stillwater $5.04 billion $4.50 million 1,450.00 Sibanye Stillwater Competitors $1.10 billion $90.11 million 42.97

Sibanye Stillwater has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Sibanye Stillwater is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Sibanye Stillwater pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Sibanye Stillwater pays out 1,000.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.9% and pay out 35.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Sibanye Stillwater lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Sibanye Stillwater has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sibanye Stillwater’s peers have a beta of 1.16, meaning that their average share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sibanye Stillwater and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sibanye Stillwater N/A N/A N/A Sibanye Stillwater Competitors -18.87% -13.49% -1.03%

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome. It owns the East Boulder and Stillwater mines located in Montana, the United States; and Columbus metallurgical complex, which smelts the material mined to produce PGM-rich filter cake, as well as conducts PGM recycling activities. The company is also involved in the Kroondal, Rustenburg, Marikana, and Platinum Mile operations situated in South Africa; Mimosa located on the southern portion of the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe; the Driefontein, Kloof, and Cooke surface operations located on the West Rand of the Witwatersrand Basin; and the Beatrix situated in the southern Free State. In addition, it owns an interest in surface tailings retreatment facilities; the Marathon PGM project in Ontario, Canada; the Altar and Rio Grande copper gold projects in the Andes in north-west Argentina; the Hoedspruit, Zondernaam, and Vygenhoek PGM projects in South Africa; and the Burnstone and southern Free State gold projects in South Africa. Sibanye Gold Limited was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.