Head to Head Review: ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) and BG Staffing (NYSE:BGSF)

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) and BG Staffing (NYSE:BGSF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ASGN and BG Staffing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASGN 4.65% 17.70% 8.33% BG Staffing 1.27% 20.86% 11.35%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.6% of ASGN shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of BG Staffing shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of ASGN shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of BG Staffing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ASGN and BG Staffing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASGN $3.92 billion 0.94 $174.70 million $4.61 15.31 BG Staffing $294.31 million 0.32 $13.25 million $1.67 5.48

ASGN has higher revenue and earnings than BG Staffing. BG Staffing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASGN, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

ASGN has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BG Staffing has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ASGN and BG Staffing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASGN 0 3 4 0 2.57 BG Staffing 0 0 1 0 3.00

ASGN currently has a consensus price target of $63.71, indicating a potential downside of 9.74%. BG Staffing has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 91.26%. Given BG Staffing’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BG Staffing is more favorable than ASGN.

Summary

ASGN beats BG Staffing on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, and engineering professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients. The Oxford segment provides hard-to-find technology, digital, engineering, and life sciences staffing and consulting services in various skill and geographic markets. The ECS Segment delivers advanced solutions in cloud, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, application and IT modernization, and science and engineering. The company was formerly known as On Assignment, Inc. and changed its name to ASGN Incorporated in April 2018. ASGN Incorporated was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

About BG Staffing

BG Staffing, Inc. provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions to client partners; and finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel. Its client partners include Fortune 500 companies, and medium and small companies, as well as consulting firms that engage in systems integration projects. The Light Industrial segment offers skilled and unskilled field talent to manufacturing, distribution, logistics, and call center client partners. It has 12 branch offices and 15 on-site locations operating in 7 states. The company was formerly known as LTN Staffing, LLC and changed its name to BG Staffing, Inc. in November 2013. BG Staffing, Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

