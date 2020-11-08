Head-To-Head Survey: Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) versus Northrim BanCorp (OTCMKTS:NRIM)

Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) and Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Community Investors Bancorp and Northrim BanCorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Investors Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Northrim BanCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Community Investors Bancorp and Northrim BanCorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Investors Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Northrim BanCorp $107.43 million 1.78 $20.69 million $3.04 9.87

Northrim BanCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Community Investors Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.5% of Northrim BanCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Community Investors Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Northrim BanCorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Community Investors Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Northrim BanCorp pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Northrim BanCorp pays out 46.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northrim BanCorp has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Northrim BanCorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Community Investors Bancorp and Northrim BanCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Investors Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Northrim BanCorp 21.13% 13.25% 1.47%

Risk and Volatility

Community Investors Bancorp has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northrim BanCorp has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Northrim BanCorp beats Community Investors Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Investors Bancorp

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as a thrift holding company for First Federal Community Bank of Bucyrus that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers checking accounts; and savings and investment accounts, such as health savings, statement savings, Christmas club, time deposit, individual retirement, and insured money market accounts, as well as other services, including Internet banking, telephone banking, debit card, night depository, notary, and safe deposit box services. It provides business checking plus accounts; and merchant and direct deposit services. In addition, the company offers consumer loans, including personal, auto, home equity, and home improvement loans; commercial loans comprising real estate, term, business expansion, construction, and SBA loans; and mortgages. Further, it provides financial planning and investment advice services. The company was founded in 1888 and is based in Bucyrus, Ohio.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits. It also provides family residential mortgages; commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for working capital and expansion; commercial real estate loans; construction loans for commercial real estate projects, and land development and residential subdivision construction loans; and loans for automobiles, recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer purchases, as well as home equity and commercial credit lines, and factoring services. In addition, the company offers other services that include consumer online banking, mobile app and mobile deposit, mobile Web and text banking, business online banking, personal finance, online documents, consumer and business debit cards, home equity advantage access cards, and telebanking and automated teller services. Further, it provides personalized checks, overdraft protection for savings accounts, commercial drive-up banking services, automatic transfers and payments, People Pay services, external and wire transfers, bill pay services, direct payroll deposits, electronic tax payments, automated clearing house origination and receipt services, remote deposit capture services, account reconciliation and positive pay services, merchant and cash management programs, annuity products, and long term investment portfolios. As of January 27, 2020, the company operated 16 branches in Anchorage, the Matanuska Valley, Juneau, Fairbanks, Ketchikan, and Sitka. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.

