HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “HeidelbergCement AG operates as a building materials manufacturer. It engages in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates. The Company also offers ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and concrete elements, as well as other related products and services. It has operations in sub-Saharan Africa: Benin, DR Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Togo. HeidelbergCement AG is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine raised HeidelbergCement from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Main First Bank raised HeidelbergCement from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded HeidelbergCement from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of HDELY opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average of $11.28. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $15.25.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HeidelbergCement will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

