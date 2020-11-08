Heritage Global (HGBL) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

Heritage Global (NASDAQ: HGBL) is one of 195 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Heritage Global to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Heritage Global has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Global’s competitors have a beta of 6.09, meaning that their average stock price is 509% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Heritage Global and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Global $26.17 million $3.90 million 11.80 Heritage Global Competitors $2.67 billion $333.32 million 8.79

Heritage Global’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Global. Heritage Global is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Global and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Global 17.16% 36.25% 19.84% Heritage Global Competitors -23.55% -56.31% -27.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Heritage Global and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Global 0 0 2 0 3.00 Heritage Global Competitors 1614 6266 10723 497 2.53

Heritage Global presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 125.99%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential downside of 1.58%. Given Heritage Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Heritage Global is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.2% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.4% of Heritage Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Heritage Global beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global Inc. is an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides services including market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets. Heritage Global Inc. acts as an adviser, as well as a principal, acquiring or brokering turnkey manufacturing facilities; surplus industrial machinery and equipment; industrial inventories; accounts receivable portfolios; intellectual property; and entire business enterprises. The company was formerly known as Counsel RB Capital Inc. and changed its name to Heritage Global Inc. in August 2013. Heritage Global Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

