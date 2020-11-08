Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 951.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 625,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 565,572 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $5,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 292.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 61.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 38.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $508,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,180,155.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.33. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $15.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.46.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

