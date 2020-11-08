Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HRCXF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hurricane Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Hurricane Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hurricane Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Investec downgraded Hurricane Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Hurricane Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

HRCXF opened at $0.03 on Thursday. Hurricane Energy has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08.

About Hurricane Energy

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick.

