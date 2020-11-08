Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 215.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,488 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.8% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $5,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.0% during the third quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the third quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $398,940.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total transaction of $7,413,868.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,456 shares in the company, valued at $10,356,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 464,081 shares of company stock worth $64,904,025 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG stock opened at $143.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $145.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

