Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Down 6.3%

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) shares fell 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.63 and last traded at $6.70. 3,563,063 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 2,905,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INFN. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Infinera from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Infinera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.91.

Get Infinera alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.33.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $340.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.91 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 22.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.82%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David F. Welch sold 10,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 24,185 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $195,414.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,473.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,169 shares of company stock valued at $301,744 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 268.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile (NASDAQ:INFN)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.