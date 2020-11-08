Information Services Group (III) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 9th. Analysts expect Information Services Group to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Information Services Group has set its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $57.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.94 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 1.21%. On average, analysts expect Information Services Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ III opened at $2.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.11. The firm has a market cap of $107.70 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.31. Information Services Group has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

A number of brokerages recently commented on III. ValuEngine lowered Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barrington Research raised Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.58.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

