Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,943 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.2% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.4% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $40.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of -108.78 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $40.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The business’s revenue was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $32,613.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 43,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $1,492,417.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,906,561.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,837 shares of company stock valued at $5,388,341 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.24.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

