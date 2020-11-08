Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Inovalon by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,356,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,693,000 after acquiring an additional 177,102 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Inovalon by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,621,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,235,000 after acquiring an additional 177,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Inovalon by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,484,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,736,000 after acquiring an additional 17,834 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Inovalon during the second quarter worth about $19,245,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Inovalon by 12.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 957,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,432,000 after acquiring an additional 109,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INOV shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Inovalon from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Inovalon from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Inovalon from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Inovalon from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.44.

In related news, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $108,003.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 267,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,654,412.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total value of $144,871.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,267.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 85,000 shares of company stock worth $1,657,450 and have sold 19,336 shares worth $503,206. Company insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INOV opened at $19.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.72. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $27.93. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 490.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.76.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $161.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

