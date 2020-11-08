Insider Buying: Marley Spoon AG (MMM.AX) (ASX:MMM) Insider Acquires A$35,350.00 in Stock

Marley Spoon AG (MMM.AX) (ASX:MMM) insider Robin Low purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.53 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,350.00 ($25,250.00).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$1.17.

Marley Spoon AG provides subscription-based weekly meal kit services in Australia, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, Germany, and the Netherlands. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 182,000 active customers across the Marley Spoon and Dinnerly brands. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

