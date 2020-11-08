Insider Buying: SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (SEIT.L) (LON:SEIT) Insider Buys £10,600 in Stock

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (SEIT.L) (LON:SEIT) insider Christopher Knowles acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £10,600 ($13,848.97).

LON:SEIT opened at GBX 106.50 ($1.39) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $352.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 108 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 107.17. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 73 ($0.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 112.50 ($1.47).

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (SEIT.L) Company Profile

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

