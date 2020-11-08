Insider Selling: ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) CEO Sells $41,642.25 in Stock

ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 64,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $41,642.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,387,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,595.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ CFMS opened at $0.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.80. ConforMIS Inc has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.25.

Get ConforMIS alerts:

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. ConforMIS had a negative return on equity of 202.05% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that ConforMIS Inc will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CFMS. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ConforMIS in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ConforMIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ConforMIS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFMS. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ConforMIS by 869.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 434,706 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ConforMIS during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ConforMIS by 5,781.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 135,231 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ConforMIS by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 80,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ConforMIS by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 36,316 shares in the last quarter. 25.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ConforMIS

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for ConforMIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConforMIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.