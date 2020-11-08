Insider Selling: Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) SVP Sells $194,734.48 in Stock

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) SVP Peter B. Saba sold 9,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $194,734.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,333.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $20.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $549.21 million, a PE ratio of 184.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $22.97.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $464.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 34.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHN. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 470.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 252.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 18.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

