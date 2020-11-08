Insider Selling: UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO Sells $136,686.00 in Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $136,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,746 shares in the company, valued at $11,913,178.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 19th, J Mariner Kemper sold 3,137 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $173,695.69.

On Monday, August 31st, J Mariner Kemper sold 5,750 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total value of $310,212.50.

UMBF stock opened at $61.47 on Friday. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $39.47 and a 1-year high of $70.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.04.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.50. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 14.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UMB Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on UMB Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in UMB Financial by 39.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 19,950 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the first quarter worth about $130,000. State Street Corp increased its position in UMB Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,682,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,529,000 after buying an additional 25,271 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in UMB Financial by 4.8% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in UMB Financial by 4.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

