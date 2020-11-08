Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP) Trading Up 7.1%

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) shares were up 7.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 3,192 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 9,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 million, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of -0.58.

About Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP)

Integrated BioPharma, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products primarily in the United States, Luxembourg, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Integrated BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.