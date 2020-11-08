IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Stock Price Up 11.9%

Shares of IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) rose 11.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 306,561 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 412,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.20 price target on shares of IntelGenx Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.19.

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. IntelGenx Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,567.02% and a negative return on equity of 540.96%.

IntelGenx Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IGXT)

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development of novel oral immediate-release and controlled-release products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers RIZAPORT, an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan benzoate for the treatment of acute migraines. The company's products under development comprise INT0001/2004, an anti-hypertension drug; INT0004/2006, an antidepressant; INT0007/2006 for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0008/2008 for migraine; INT0010/2006 for the treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid dependence; INT0036/2013 for schizophrenia; and INT0043/2015 to treat Alzheimer's disease.

