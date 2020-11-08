Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) PT Raised to $13.50

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) had its price target hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Inter Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Inter Pipeline from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.79.

PPRQF opened at $9.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.42. Inter Pipeline has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $11.46.

About Inter Pipeline

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 724 properties totaling 65.6million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

