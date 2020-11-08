Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intertek Group plc provides assurance, testing, inspection and certification solutions. It serves laboratories and offices. Intertek Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IKTSY. Bank of America cut Intertek Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IKTSY opened at $73.63 on Wednesday. Intertek Group has a 1-year low of $46.63 and a 1-year high of $82.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.62.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a $0.406 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

