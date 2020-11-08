Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) (BIT:ISP) Given a €2.15 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.15 ($2.53) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) (BIT:ISP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ISP has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.22 ($2.61) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.15 ($2.53) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.20 ($2.59) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €1.50 ($1.76) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €2.10 ($2.47).

Get Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) alerts:

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. has a 52-week low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 52-week high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.