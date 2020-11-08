Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Receives $69.09 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

IONS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

IONS opened at $48.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.84. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $39.32 and a 1-year high of $66.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.39.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.14 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $100,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at $101,413.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider C Frank Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $701,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,203 shares of company stock valued at $954,150 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,315,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,545,000 after acquiring an additional 362,734 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1,060.4% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 369,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,778,000 after acquiring an additional 337,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,306,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,576,000 after acquiring an additional 252,690 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3,033.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 174,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after buying an additional 169,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 46.0% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 502,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,846,000 after buying an additional 158,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

