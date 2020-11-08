Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Receives $69.09 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IONS. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $48.63 on Thursday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $39.32 and a twelve month high of $66.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.39.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,889 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $135,378.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,386.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 2,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $100,360.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at $101,413.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,203 shares of company stock worth $954,150. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

